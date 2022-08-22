wire Isles sign Noah Dobson, Alexander Romanov, Kieffer Bellows Field Level Media Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New York Islanders signed defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov to three-year deals Monday.The team also agreed to a one-year contract with forward Kieffer Bellows. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.Dobson, 22, led all Islanders blueliners in goals (13), assists (38) and points (51) in his third NHL campaign in 2021-22.The 2018 first-round draft pick has 72 points (17 goals, 55 assists) in 160 regular season games and seven assists in 20 postseason contests since making his NHL debut in 2019.Romanov, 22, joined the Isles in a July 7 trade with Montreal. New York also acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for its first-round pick, also in 2022.Romanov had 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 79 games with the Canadiens in 2021-22. He has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 133 games in two seasons with Montreal.Bellows, 24, collected 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 45 games in his third season with the Islanders. The 2016 first-round pick has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 67 career games.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Train blocks crossings off Marietta Square Kennesaw hosts 21st annual Pigs and Peaches festival Smyrna apartment fire displaces families Weeks after taking Marietta principal post, Holland sole finalist for Rome superintendent Two men arrested for contacting, attempting to meet juvenile for sex
