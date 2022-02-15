New York Islanders backup goaltender Semyon Varlamov has to remain in Canada after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Tuesday that the 14-year veteran will remain there for at least six days.

Varlamov, 33, entered the protocol Saturday in Calgary. The team recalled Cory Schneider from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Monday.

In 14 games (13 starts) this season, Varlamov is 3-9-1 with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

The Islanders play in Buffalo on Tuesday night.

--Field Level Media

