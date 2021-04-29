The NHL fined New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal $2,000 for diving/embellishment on Thursday.
He was issued a warning after an incident against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 30.
The fine was triggered by a second offense on April 22 against the Washington Capitals.
Barzal grabbed Caps forward Carl Hagelin's stick while it was in Barzal's midsection and then fell to the ice in the second period of the Islanders' 1-0 shootout loss.
A third offense would draw a $3,000 fine.
Barzal, 23, has 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 49 games this season.
--Field Level Media
