Anders Lee scored twice Tuesday night for the visiting New York Islanders, who snapped an 11-game losing streak and earned their first win in more than a month by beating the Ottawa Senators 5-3.
The Islanders went 0-8-3 dating back to Nov. 7, a span in which they were ravaged by injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak. The losing streak was the longest for New York since a 14-game skid (0-11-3) in 2010.
Oliver Wahlstrom scored 27 seconds before Lee's second goal in the middle period -- a tally that gave the Islanders their first multi-goal lead since their previous win, a 2-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 6.
Kieffer Bellows and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each scored in the third as New York scored its most goals since a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 4.
Goalie Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.
Josh Norris, Nick Holden and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators, whose three-game winning streak was snapped. Ottawa hasn't won more than three straight since a six-game winning streak from March 2 through March 11, 2017.
Goalie Filip Gustavsson recorded 22 saves.
Lee, who was one of eight Islanders sidelined by COVID-19, put back the wide rebound of his own point-blank shot to open the scoring three minutes into the second.
Norris scored on the power play 6:44 later, when he took a cross-ice pass from Drake Batherson, went to one knee and ripped a shot past Sorokin.
Wahlstrom went from his forehand to the backhand to beat Gustavsson with 5:54 left in the second before Lee quickly extended the lead 27 seconds later. Bellows scored 6:26 into the third before Holden's shot glanced off the skate of Noah Dobson and fluttered past Sorokin 1:45 later.
Pageau scored off a faceoff win by the Islanders with 7:34 left. Formenton scored a short-handed goal with 4:06 remaining, but the Senators got no closer despite pulling Gustavsson in the final two minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.