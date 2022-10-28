Josh Bailey scored a go-ahead goal in his 1,000th NHL game as the New York Islanders beat the host Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C.
Brock Nelson posted two third-period goals, while Oliver Wahlstrom and Matt Martin scored earlier for the Islanders, who've won back-to-back games. Zach Parise had a short-handed empty-net goal.
Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier each posted two assists and goalie Ilya Sorokin made 33 saves just two nights after a shutout of the New York Rangers.
The Islanders had three successful penalty kills. They've now gone an NHL-record eight straight games to start the season without allowing a power-play goal.
Martin Necas and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes, who hadn't played a home game in more than two weeks. Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen stopped 26 shots.
The Islanders notched the first goal 16:29 into the game when Barzal led a breakout and passed back to Wahlstrom, who buried a shot from the right side.
Necas tied it in the second period, sending a pass to Brady Skjei and then taking the return delivery and sending the puck past Sorokin.
Martin gave the Islanders a lead off a Carolina turnover only to have Burns knot the game just 66 seconds later. It was the veteran defenseman's first goal as a Hurricane.
Then Bailey scored less than a minute later, making a total of three goals in a 1-minute, 57-second span.
The Hurricanes were in position to extend the scoring spree by going on a 5-on-3 power play before the period ended. When Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau was stuck on the ice for an extended shift without his stick, it seemed to add to the chances that New York would allow a power-play goal for the first time. The Islanders still killed off Carolina's chance.
Nelson recorded his first goal of the season 3:59 into the third period and his second came just more than seven minutes later.
Bailey, a right winger, became the third player in Islanders history to reach the 1,000-game mark with the club.
The Hurricanes had three nights off after a 3-1-1 road trip against Western Conference opponents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.