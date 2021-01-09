The New York Islanders signed restricted free agent center Mathew Barzal to a new contract Saturday.
The deal is for three years and is worth a total of $21 million, according to Sportsnet in Canada.
Barzal, 23, was the Islanders' last RFA they needed to re-sign before they start their regular season Thursday at the New York Rangers. He joined the Islanders for practice for the first time this season Saturday.
In 68 games last season, Barzal led the Islanders with 60 points and 41 assists in the last season of his entry-level contract. In his NHL career, the 16th overall pick in the 2015 draft has 207 points (59 goals, 148 assists) in 234 games.
