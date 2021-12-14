New York Islanders star forward Mathew Barzal was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and has been ruled out for Tuesday's road game against the Detroit Red Wings.

"He will not play tonight, he's in COVID protocol," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said following the team's morning skate.

Barzal, 24, has recorded team-leading totals in both assists (12) and points (17) in 23 games this season. He is riding a six-game point streak (one goal, eight assists).

Barzal has 269 points (81 goals, 188 assists) in 312 career games since being selected by the Islanders with the 16th overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Barzal was named the Calder Trophy recipient after collecting 85 points (22 goals, 63 assists) in 2017-18.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.