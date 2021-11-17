New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock will be sidelined four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

Pulock sustained the injury during New York's 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. The top-pair defenseman sat out the Islanders' 6-1 setback to the Florida Panthers the following night.

Pulock, 27, has recorded two assists in 12 games this season.

He has 127 points (33 goals, 94 assists) in 302 career games since being selected by the Islanders with the 15th overall pick in the 2013 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

