The New York Islanders on Friday agreed to terms on an eight-year contract with restricted free agent defenseman Adam Pelech.
Financial terms were not disclosed by the Islanders, however multiple media outlets reported the deal was worth $46 million.
Pelech recorded 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 56 games last season. He added five points (one goal, four assists) in 19 playoff games for the Islanders, who advanced to the Stanley Cup semifinals before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Pelech, who turns 27 later this month, previous played under a four-year contract worth $6.4 million.
He has collected 75 points (16 goals, 59 assists) in 303 career games since being selected by the Islanders in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft.
