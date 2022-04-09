New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas will have a hearing with the NHL on Saturday after his boarding incident involving Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith.

Cizikas received a two-minute minor penalty for hitting Smith early in the third period of New York's 2-1 victory on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Smith did not return to the game for the Hurricanes.

Cizikas, 31, has recorded 14 points (nine goals, five assists) in 63 games with the Islanders this season.

He has 199 points (90 goals, 109 assists) in 653 career games since the Islanders selected him in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

