New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list Sunday afternoon.

Pageau, who has anchored the Islanders' third line this season, was absent from warmups prior to the game against the New Jersey Devils at Newark, N.J., and was not listed on the roster sheet.

The Islanders appeared to be short a player on the bench until defenseman Sebastian Aho emerged a few minutes after faceoff.

Aho, who had not played in an NHL game since Mar. 18, 2018, collected an assist on his first shift when his shot glanced off Kieffer Bellows and into the net.

Pageau has nine goals and eight assists in 28 games this season. His absence is the second blow absorbed this week by the Islanders. Center, captain and leading scorer Anders Lee suffered a lower-body injury against the Devils on Thursday night and was placed on long-term injured reserve earlier Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.