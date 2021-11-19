New York Islanders captain Anders Lee and fellow forward Ross Johnston have entered COVID-19 protocols.

The team announced the news Friday on Twitter.

Lee, 31, has four goals in 12 games this season. Johnston, 27, has appeared in one game.

They joined forward Josh Bailey, 32, who was placed in the protocol Tuesday after a positive test, on the list.

The Islanders host the Calgary Flames in Saturday's home opener at the brand-new UBS Arena. The Islanders played the first 13 games of the 2021-22 season on the road.

--Field Level Media

