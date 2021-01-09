Isaiah Wong produced 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals to fuel Miami to a 64-59 win over North Carolina State in an ACC game on Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C.
Miami effectively snapped a three-game losing skid after regaining the lead for the final time with 1:51 left in the second half. Wong gave the Hurricanes a 56-54 lead after driving to the basket and seeing his shot bounce four times on the rim before falling.
The Hurricanes (5-5, 1-4) also received 13 points from Earl Timberlake, including six in the final 68 seconds. Timberlake went 4-for-4 on free throws during that stretch.
NC State (6-3, 2-2), which lost its second straight game, received good production from its bench -- including 14 points from Thomas Allen and 12 points and 11 rebounds from DJ Funderburk. It was the second career double-double for Funderburk, who also had two blocks.
The Wolfpack led by as many as eight points before settling for a 32-31 halftime advantage. Neither team shot better than 43 percent from the floor, but NC State was plus-nine on the boards.
The first-half highlight for the Wolfpack came when Manny Bates blocked a Deng Gak dunk. Five seconds later, Bates accepted a feed and scored on a fast-break dunk.
For Miami, the highlight was a sequence in which Wong stole a pass near midcourt, used a spin move to avoid a defender and then a Euro-step for a three-point play, drawing a foul on Funderburk.
With 13:08 left in the second half, Elijah Olaniyi's drive gave Miami its biggest lead of the game to that point, 45-40. But the Wolfpack answered immediately with an 11-0 run.
Miami rallied to tie the score on Harlond Beverly's jumper in the lane with 2:48 left. After Wong put Miami ahead, Timberlake scored its next six points on a dunk and four free throws, and NC State never recovered.
For the game, Miami shot 46.8 percent from the floor, including 5-of-12 on 3-pointers (41.7 percent). NC State shot 37.9 percent, including 7-of-21 from 3-point range (33.3 percent).
--Field Level Media
