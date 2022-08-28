wire Isaac Paredes homers twice, Rays hammer 17 hits to rout Red Sox Field Level Media Aug 28, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Isaac Paredes recorded his third multi-homer game of the season to help the Tampa Bay Rays power past the host Boston Red Sox 12-4 on Sunday afternoon.Six players recorded multiple hits and four scored at least two runs for the Rays, who lost the first two games of the three-game series following a six-game win streak.Paredes went 2-for-2, scored three runs, drove in three and also walked three times, while David Peralta and Randy Arozarena each had three hits and two RBIs as Tampa Bay totaled 17 total hits.Franchy Cordero, J.D. Martinez and Tommy Pham hit solo home runs for the Red Sox, who were otherwise held scoreless over Corey Kluber's (9-7) six innings of work.Kluber struck out four and scattered eight hits in his second straight win and third against Boston this season.Xander Bogaerts (3-for-4, RBI), Christian Arroyo (2-for-4), Bobby Dalbec (2-for-2, run) and Pham (2-for-5) had multiple hits for the Red Sox.Boston's Nick Pivetta (9-10) allowed five runs and eight hits while striking out four over five innings.The first hit of the game was a one-out solo homer by Paredes that bounced off padding just above the Green Monster in the second inning. Tampa Bay doubled its lead an inning later after Peralta's two-out double down the right-field line. Manuel Margot walked and stole second to set the table for the Rays' second run.In the third, the Red Sox made it 2-1 with Cordero's fourth homer in the last six games, a shot into the bullpen.It wasn't a one-run game for long as Paredes crushed a two-run homer to left after Arozarena's leadoff double in the fourth.In the bottom of the frame, J.D. Martinez brought the Red Sox a run closer with his first homer since July 10.Peralta's line double to right scored Margot from first in the fifth inning, but Pham answered in Boston's half of the frame with a one-out solo blast.Tampa Bay scored three runs in the sixth. Margot's sac fly followed Jose Siri and Yandy Diaz singles, and after a walk, Harold Ramirez singled and Arozarena laced a double to left to make it 8-3.After a Bogaerts sac fly brought Boston a run closer in the seventh, Arozarena hammered an RBI double, Taylor Walls hit a two-run single and Siri had an RBI fielder's choice to add four for the Rays.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Marietta looks to principal's fate next week Marietta man gets 60 years in prison for child abuse Two indicted on murder charge in Acworth convenience store holdup Cobb International Festival returns after two year hiatus due to COVID-19 694-home development proposed near Town Center mall
