Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu was fined $10,000 on Friday for unsportsmanlike conduct at the French Open.

Begu, 31, threw her racket and it bounced off the clay and into the stands during the third set of her second-round victory Thursday against No. 30 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

The French Tennis Federation issued the fine.

A tournament referee said Begu's racket "brushed a young spectator" after it landed among the spectators sitting courtside.

Begu apologized for the incident and took photos with the child after the match, according to ESPN.

Begu, ranked No. 63 in the world, faces Leolia Jeanjean of France in the third round at Roland Garros.

--Field Level Media

