Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's home game against Minnesota, the university announced Friday.

Assistant coach Billy Taylor will run the team in McCaffery's absence.

Next up for Iowa (14-7, 4-6 Big Ten) is a game next Thursday at Maryland. It is unclear whether McCaffery will be out of the health and safety protocol by then.

The Hawkeyes saw last Thursday's scheduled game against Ohio State postponed because of weather.

--Field Level Media

