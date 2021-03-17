UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger is expected to be named the next Iowa State coach, according to multiple reports Wednesday.
Otzelberger, 43, was 29-30 in two seasons at UNLV and had a 70-33 record at South Dakota State (2016-19) prior to taking over the Rebels' program.
Steve Prohm went winless in the Big 12 and 2-22 this past season at Iowa State and was let go on Monday, a decision the Cyclones said was mutual.
Prohm finished 97-95 in six seasons with the Cyclones, including three NCAA Tournament appearances.
--Field Level Media
