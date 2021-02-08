Iowa State has given Matt Campbell an eight-year extension, keeping the fifth-year head coach in Ames, Iowa, until 2028.
Further, the school vowed to provide Campbell $3 million in salary enhancements for his coaching staff over the next three years.
"Coach Campbell has always put investments in his student-athletes and football staff before his own personal gains," ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement. "That is the essence of servant leadership and is what makes Coach Campbell so successful."
Contract terms were not disclosed. Campbell earned an average of $3.5 million annually on his previous deal, which ran through 2025.
Campbell has resuscitated a moribund program, going 35-28 and leading the Cyclones to four straight bowl games, including last season's Fiesta Bowl. Iowa State went 9-3 last season.
"The University has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I'm thrilled to continue to move this program forward," Campbell said.
--Field Level Media
