Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon is recovering from a serious head injury after he was attacked early Sunday in Iowa City.

Local reports said the Iowa City Police Department is investigating an assault that took place in front of DC's bar and restaurant around closing time.

"Thankfully, Jordan is recovering well after being attacked by an individual he did not see coming at him," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. "We were made aware of the incident immediately. We are grateful that friends who were with Jordan at the time kept the incident from escalating. His health is our number one concern."

Bohannon is Iowa's all-time leader with 364 career 3-pointers. He averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds last season.

--Field Level Media

