The International Olympic Committee on Monday called for a worldwide ban on Russia and Belarus from all international competitions in protest over the invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Soccer has joined the ban while FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, is also reportedly set to join.
The IOC's executive board released a statement saying it was faced with a "dilemma which cannot be solved" over excluding athletes from Russia and Belarus due to actions of their respective governments.
"The current war in Ukraine, however, puts the Olympic Movement in a dilemma. While athletes from Russia and Belarus would be able to continue to participate in sports events, many athletes from Ukraine are prevented from doing so because of the attack on their country."
With a "heavy heart," the IOC released a six-point resolution that, in part, "recommends that International Sports Federations and sports event organisers not invite or allow the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials in international competitions."
Belarus was included given its allowance of Russia to use the territory as a staging ground for military attacks on Ukraine.
However, if legal or logistical roadblocks prevented the ban, IOC said Russian and Belarusian participants should be made to compete as neutral athletes sans national flag, anthem or logos.
After at first declining to ban Russia over the weekend from international soccer competitions, FIFA is set to oust Russia from 2022 World Cup qualifying later Monday, according to multiple reports. UEFA is also meeting later Monday and is expected to follow the IOC's lead and ban Russia from competitions. FIFA and UEFA are working together on a joint resolution, per the reports.
FIFA originally chose to make Russia compete as Football Union of Russia as punishment. However, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have refused to compete against Russia. U.S. Soccer also released a statement against Russia in support of Ukraine.
"We will neither tarnish our global name, nor dishonor Ukraine, by taking the same field as Russia, no matter the level of competition or circumstance, until freedom and peace have been restored," U.S. Soccer said.
The IOC also withdrew the Olympic Order issued to Russian president Vladimir Putin -- and two others -- in 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.