Interstatedaydream beat favorite Adare Manor by a length Friday to win the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The annual race for 3-year-old fillies takes place the day before the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Interstatedaydream went off at 6-1 odds, tied for third-shortest odds, and ran second to Beguine (11-1) for most of the race. She passed Beguine on the outside down the home stretch.

Interstatedaydream was trained by Brad H. Cox Racing. Florent Geroux was the winning jockey.

Adare Manor, the 2-1 favorite at post time, took second. Radio Days placed third and Divine Huntress took fourth as Beguine faded into the 13-horse field.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In