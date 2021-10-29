Sorry, an error occurred.
Inter Miami CF midfielder Federico Higuain announced Friday that he will retire at the conclusion of this season.
Coach Phil Neville said Higuain will serve as the team captain for Saturday afternoon's home finale against New York City FC.
Higuain, 37, has three goals and four assists in 24 matches (six starts) this season. The Argentine joined Inter Miami on Oct. 10, 2020 after being acquired via trade from D.C. United.
Playing with younger brother Gonzalo, the two became the first pair of brothers to score in the same MLS match after accomplishing the feat in a 2-1 victory against the Philadelphia Union on April 24.
Higuain has 60 goals and 67 assists in 231 career MLS matches with the Columbus Crew (2012-19), D.C. United (2020) and Inter Miami. He was named MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2012.
--Field Level Media
