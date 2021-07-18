The game between Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night was postponed due to severe weather in Harrison, N.J.
The players made their way to the field for warmups after a roughly 45-minute delay to the start. But the lightning resumed, preventing kickoff.
The game was finally postponed after a 3 ½-hour delay.
--Field Level Media
