Inter Miami acquired defender Patrick Seagrist in a trade Wednesday with the New York Red Bulls.
In exchange, the Red Bulls receive a third-round draft pick in 2021 and up to $50,000 in general allocation money based on performance incentives.
Seagrist, 22, started three games for NYRB in 2020 after being selected in the first round (10th overall) in 2020.
"Everyone at the club thanks Patrick for his efforts, he handled himself well while adjusting to life as a professional, and we wish him good luck in the next stage of his career," Red Bulls head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a club statement.
Seagrist played collegiately for four seasons at Marquette. He could replace fullback Ben Sweat, who Miami lost to Austin FC in last week's expansion draft.
--Field Level Media
