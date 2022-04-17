Robbie Robinson scored his first goal since last August just before halftime, and visiting Inter Miami held on for a 1-0 victory over the short-handed Seattle Sounders on Saturday night.
DeAndre Yedlin set up the goal for Robinson in his first game against the club where he turned pro as a teenager before moving on to an eight-year European career.
Nick Marsman made four saves for Miami (2-4-1, 7 points), which secured its second consecutive victory in a second game without injured forward Gonzalo Higuain.
Seattle (2-3-1, 7 points) suffered its second home defeat in three matches this season on a night manager Brian Schmetzer played largely a second-choice lineup.
The Sounders were three days removed from the second leg of their Concacaf Champions League semifinal series victory over New York City FC.
Saturday's starters featured 10 changes from the group that earned a 1-1 draw in New York on Wednesday night and a 4-2 series win on total goals.
Even so, the loss was the first in eight matches in all competitions, and also halted a three-match unbeaten run in league play.
Miami threatened consistently through the opening 45 minutes, but rarely seriously tested goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland until going ahead.
The goal arrived four minutes before the break on a play that began when Leonardo Campana found Yedlin down the right wing.
Yedlin beat his defender and then sent a cross toward the penalty area. Robinson met it with a volley that deflected off defender Kelyn Rowe on its way inside the near post.
Schmetzer brought on Cristian and Alex Roldan at halftime, striker Raul Ruidiaz and midfielder Albert Rusnak about 25 minutes later and Nico Lodeiro with five minutes to play.
But while the Sounders controlled the second half, they only sporadically threatened Marsman. Will Bruin sent a promising header just wide of the near post in the 60th minute.
Marsman dove to his right to deny Abdoulaye Cissoko's deflected effort in the 75th minute and comfortably held Cristian Roldan's effort in the 90th.
--Field Level Media
