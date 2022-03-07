Minnesota Timberwolves stars Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell are out for Monday's home game against the Portland Trail Blazers because of injuries.

Edwards will miss his fourth game in a row because of a knee injury. The 20-year-old ranks second on the team with 21.4 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Russell, 26, was a late addition to the injury report because of a sore hamstring. He is averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

The Timberwolves entered Monday on a four-game winning streak. They have won 12 of their past 16 games.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.