The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury.
Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday.
Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and the first draft selection in Kraken franchise history, had 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) through 47 games of his first full NHL season.
But Beniers was hurt last Wednesday when Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers leveled Beniers while both were away from the puck. Beniers has missed two games since.
Seattle radio station KJR reported that, per Kraken general manager Ron Francis, another Kraken player was offered Beniers' spot in the All-Star Game but turned it down.
Stephenson will make his first career All-Star appearance. He leads the Golden Knights in assists (33) and points (44).
The All-Star Game will be played this Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
