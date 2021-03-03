Free agent infielder Eric Sogard agreed to a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Sogard, 34, has played for three teams the past two seasons and the Milwaukee Brewers declined his option for the 2021 season.

Sogard hit .209/.281/.278 with 10 RBIs in 43 games with Milwaukee last season.

However, Sogard hit .290/.353/.457 in 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

The 10-year veteran was a second-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2007.

--Field Level Media

