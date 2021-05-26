Cleveland Indians right-handed starting pitcher Zach Plesac won't need surgery on his broken right thumb, an injury he suffered while trying to yank his shirt off.
Plesac hurt the thumb Sunday after a bad ending to his start against the Minnesota Twins. He caught his thumb on a chair at his locker while "rather aggressively ripping off his shirt," according to Indians manager Terry Francona.
Cleveland placed Plesac on the 10-day injured list, but it came as good news for the team and the pitcher alike that he will be able to avoid surgery.
"Other than it being broken, it was a pretty upbeat visit to the doctor," Francona said Wednesday.
Plesac should begin a throwing regimen in three weeks, Francona said. The pitcher will be reassessed every seven to 10 days.
Plesac, 26, is 4-3 with a 4.14 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 10 starts this season.
--Field Level Media
