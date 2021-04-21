Wednesday's game between the Indians and Chicago White Sox was postponed because of late-April snow in Cleveland.
The Indians tweeted the game will be played as part of a traditional doubleheader on May 31 "when there is (hopefully) not snow on the ground" at Progressive Field. The National Weather Service said 4 1/2 inches of snow fell at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, with as much as 7 inches in outlying areas.
The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.
Both teams have scheduled off days on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
