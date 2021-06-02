Inclement weather in Cleveland forced the postponement of Wednesday afternoon's scheduled game between the Indians and Chicago White Sox.

The game will be made up Sept. 23 at 1:10 p.m. in a split doubleheader at Progressive Field.

The Indians won two of three games in the scheduled four-game series to move to 2 1/2 games behind the White Sox in the American League Central.

The two teams have eight games remaining against each other in the 2021 season. They are scheduled to play three in Chicago July 30-Aug. 1 and now five in Cleveland Sept. 23-26 in what could be a crucial series in determining AL postseason berths.

--Field Level Media

