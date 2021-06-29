The Cleveland Indians' scheduled home game against the Detroit Tigers was postponed Tuesday night due to inclement weather.
The teams will make up the contest as part of a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday. The first of the two seven-inning games will begin at 4:10 p.m. ET.
The Indians won the opener of the three-game series 13-5 on Monday, just Cleveland's second victory in five games. The Tigers had won five of their previous seven before the Monday defeat.
The postponement was the second in less than a week for both teams.
The Tigers were rained out at home against the Houston Astros on Friday, then made that contest up as part of a Saturday doubleheader that the teams split.
The Indians had their Saturday road game against the Minnesota Twins rained out. That game will be played as part of a Sept. 14 doubleheader.
--Field Level Media
