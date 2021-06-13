Cleveland Indians right-hander Triston McKenzie was optioned to Triple-A Columbus before Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners.
In a corresponding roster move, infielder Ernie Clement was recalled from Columbus.
McKenzie, 23, failed to get out of the first inning in Saturday's 5-4, 10-inning win over Seattle. The 2015 draft pick walked four and allowed one run while recording just two outs.
In 11 games -- 10 starts -- with Cleveland this season, McKenzie is 1-3 with a 6.38 ERA. He is 3-4 with a 5.00 ERA in 19 career games -- 16 starts -- with the Indians.
--Field Level Media
