The Cleveland Indians announced their Sunday home series finale against the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up on Aug. 9, when both clubs have an off day in the schedule.
The Reds lead the season series 3-2 after the teams split a pair of games this weekend.
Cleveland is scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday; Cincinnati will head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates on Monday.
-- Field Level Media
