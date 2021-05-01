The Cleveland Indians have put designated hitter/outfielder Franmil Reyes on the paternity list.
Reyes, 25, will be able to stay on the paternity list for one to three days following the birth of his child.
Reyes leads Cleveland in batting average (.279) and RBIs (18), and he and Jose Ramirez share the team lead for hits (24) and home runs (7) .
Cleveland recalled Daniel Johnson from its alternate site in a corresponding move, and he'll start in right field and lead off against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
In 319 career games with the Indians and Padres, Reyes has hit .264 with 69 home runs and 164 RBIs.
