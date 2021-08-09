After spending seven seasons in the Cleveland Indians' system, left-hander Francisco Perez is heading to the major leagues after the club purchased his contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
The Indians had a roster opening after placing first baseman Bobby Bradley on the 10-day injured list with a left knee injury.
Perez, 24, was a combined 4-0 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 relief appearances spread over the Double-A and Triple A levels this season.
Bradley, 25, was batting .213 with a .480 slugging percentage in 46 games with the Indians, adding 11 home runs and 25 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
