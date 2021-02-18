American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to report to the Cleveland Indians training site soon.
Chris Antonetti, the club's president of baseball operations, said Thursday that Bieber has had "very, very mild" symptoms, adding the Indians are hopeful he will join the team in Goodyear, Ariz., within days. Pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday.
Bieber has been quarantining in the area, where he has worked out much of this offseason. Antonetti did not disclose how long ago he tested positive.
Under MLB health and safety protocols, anyone who tests positive must isolate for 10 days and then be medically evaluated to be eligible to return to the field.
Bieber, a 25-year-old right-hander, was dominant in the shortened 2020 season. He started 12 games and finished with an 8-1 record. He pitched 77 1/3 innings and tied for the major league lead in wins while leading in ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122).
