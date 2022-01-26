Xavier Johnson finished with 19 points and six assists, lifting Indiana to a 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind.
Race Thompson added 18 points for the Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 Big Ten), with Trayce Jackson-Davis finishing with 15 points and four blocked shots.
With the win, Indiana improved to 13-1 at home this season and avenged a 61-58 loss at Penn State on Jan. 2.
Jalen Pickett led Penn State (8-9, 3-6) with 14 points, with John Harrar adding 13 points and nine rebounds. Penn State dropped its third straight and dropped to 1-5 on the road this season.
Indiana made its first six 3-point attempts and shot 57.1 percent from the field in the first half to take a commanding 46-17 halftime lead. Three Indiana players scored in double figures in the first half, with Jackson-Davis scoring 13 points, Thompson scoring 11 points and Johnson scoring 10 points.
The Hoosiers were ready from the opening tip, jumping to a quick 12-0 lead that included 3-pointers from Thompson and Johnson. From there, Indiana continued to build its lead. Up 22-8, Indiana went on a 9-0 run, going ahead 31-8 on a Thompson jumper.
Another 8-0 run, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Parker Stewart and Tamar Bates, put Indiana up 39-10 with 4:45 left in the half.
Defensively, Indiana was just as strong in the first half, holding Penn State to 16.7 percent from the field (5-30) with eight blocked shots. Penn State dealt with foul trouble throughout the first half, with starting Harrar and starting forward Greg Lee each picking up two first-half fouls.
Midway through the first half. Indiana guard Rob Phinisee was taken back to the locker room with a leg injury and did not return.
With Indiana up 67-40 in the second half, Penn State made a 13-0 run, cutting Indiana's lead to 67-53 on an inside basket by Harrar, but could not get closer the rest of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.