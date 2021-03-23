Indiana sophomore guard Armaan Franklin has entered the transfer portal -- the second Hoosiers player to do so since coach Archie Miller was fired last week.
Verbal Commits listed Franklin's name on the portal roster on Tuesday.
The Indianapolis native averaged 11.4 points, second most on the team, to go with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22 games (20 starts) in the 2020-21 season. He missed five games with a foot injury.
Al Durham Jr. announced last week that he would transfer for his final season. Durham averaged 11.3 points in 26 games this season for the Hoosiers, who finished 12-15 and in 10th place in the Big Ten.
--Field Level Media
