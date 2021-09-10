Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has signed a name, image and likeness deal to become the first college basketball player featured in the video game NBA 2K22.
A potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 forward from Seattle announced the deal in a video on Instagram on Friday -- the day the game was released.
No contract terms have been announced.
Banchero, 18, was a consensus five-star recruit and was ranked No. 2 overall in the Class of 2021 by the 247Sports composite.
The Blue Devils open their final season with retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski on Nov. 9 against Kentucky at New York City's Madison Square Garden.
