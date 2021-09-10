Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has signed a name, image and likeness deal to become the first college basketball player featured in the video game NBA 2K22.

A potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the 6-foot-10 forward from Seattle announced the deal in a video on Instagram on Friday -- the day the game was released.

No contract terms have been announced.

Banchero, 18, was a consensus five-star recruit and was ranked No. 2 overall in the Class of 2021 by the 247Sports composite.

The Blue Devils open their final season with retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski on Nov. 9 against Kentucky at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.