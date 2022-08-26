wire In CFB Week 0, public loves ... Nebraska? Field Level Media Aug 26, 2022 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nebraska is a two-touchdown favorite over Northwestern on Saturday, and bettors are bringing their cheddar to back the Cornhuskers.The game, set to be played in Dublin, Ireland, is the Big Ten opener and a rematch of a lopsided Nebraska victory (56-7) in 2021.The Huskers opened as 12-point favorites and the line has gone to -13.5 at most major sportsbooks. Nebraska's moneyline wager, to win outright, is -550.BetMGM and DraftKings took more bets, and more handle, on Nebraska than any other team playing the lighter slate in Week 0.Both Big Ten teams are breaking in new quarterbacks and coming off 3-9 seasons.Northwestern has a money line of +500 at BetMGM, but the Wildcats have only one victory -- 21-7 over Rutgers -- since the last meeting with Nebraska.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now 694-home development proposed near Town Center mall Struck by car, Kennesaw Mountain High School student sustains life-threatening injuries Town Center plans excite CID board, but residents are wary OUT AND ABOUT: 5 things to do this weekend in Cobb County — August 26-28 Cobb resident rewarded for help in arson investigation
