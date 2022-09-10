Tommy DeVito went 17-of-25 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns to lead Illinois to a 24-3 home win over Virginia in a nonconference contest on Saturday.
Chase Brown rushed for 146 yards on 20 carries for Illinois (2-1), which overcame four turnovers and 10 penalties for 71 yards to earn the win and rebound from a loss at Indiana last week.
Virginia (1-1) quarterback Brennan Armstrong struggled, going 13-of-32 passing with two interceptions and no touchdown passes.
Armstrong entered the game having thrown at least one touchdown pass in 18 straight games, but he was under pressure all game from the Illinois defense.
The Fighting Illini registered five sacks and pressured Armstrong constantly.
Illinois outgained Virginia 394-222 and held the Cavaliers to 1-for-16 on third-down conversion attempts.
Illinois reeled off 24 unanswered points after Brendan Farrell opened the scoring by kicking a 42-yard field goal with 11:20 left in the first quarter that gave Virginia a 3-0 lead.
Illinois took a 7-3 lead when Matthew Bailey recovered a muffed punt by Virginia and returned it four yards for a touchdown with 5:38 left in the first quarter.
Illinois took a 14-3 lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from DeVito to Michael Marchese with 3:35 remaining in the first quarter. The score finished off a three-play, 57-yard drive.
The Fighting Illini then went up 21-3 four seconds into the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from DeVito to Tip Reiman to finish off another short drive that went 69 yards in four plays.
From there, the defenses took over.
The only score of the third quarter came courtesy of Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin, who drilled a 23-yard field goal to give the Fighting Illini a 24-3 lead with 3:32 remaining in the third.
Illinois outrushed Virginia 198-42 and was 5-of-14 on third down.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.