Isaiah Williams racked up 134 yards from scrimmage, a receiving touchdown and a rushing touchdown, and Illinois cruised to a 47-14 win over visiting Northwestern in a Big Ten matchup Saturday afternoon in Champaign, Ill.
Brandon Peters completed 14 of 23 passes for 242 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Illinois (5-7, 4-5 Big Ten). Chase Brown had 14 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown as the Fighting Illini beat their in-state rival for the first time since 2014.
Evan Hull had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown to lead Northwestern (3-9, 1-8). Ryan Hilinski completed 12 of 23 passes for 123 yards and an interception.
Illinois sprinted to a 37-7 lead at the half.
The Fighting Illini opened the scoring on an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Daniel Barker with 8:26 to go.
Less than three minutes later, Illinois struck again. Peters connected on a 39-yard touchdown pass with Williams, a former signal-caller who switched to wide receiver during the preseason.
Brown punched in a 1-yard rushing touchdown to make it 21-0 with 12:50 left in the second quarter.
Williams scored on another big play -- this time a 21-yard run -- to increase Illinois' lead to 28-0 with 11:22 to go in the half. It was his second rushing touchdown of the season to go along with four receiving touchdowns.
Northwestern snapped the shutout to pull within 28-7 with 6:58 to go before halftime. The Wildcats had the ball at the Illinois 1-yard line when Hilinski tucked the ball and pushed across the goal line.
The Fighting Illini finished the half on a trio of field goals by James McCourt from 28, 37 and 25 yards.
McCourt added a 49-yard field goal to make it 40-7 with 8:22 remaining in the third quarter.
Backup Illinois running back Josh McCray took advantage of his fourth quarter playing time with a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 7:59 left in the fourth quarter. That pushed Illinois' lead to 47-7.
Hull capped the scoring for Northwestern with a 1-yard run with 24 seconds to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.