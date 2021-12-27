COVID-19 results forced Illinois to cancel its men's basketball game Wednesday against visiting Florida A&M.

The contest will not be rescheduled.

The next scheduled game for Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten) is a conference contest at Minnesota on Sunday.

The Illini defeated Missouri, 88-63, in their most recent game last Wednesday in St. Louis. Kofi Cockburn led the way with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.