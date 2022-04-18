Ian Happ rapped a tiebreaking, seventh-inning single as the Chicago Cubs opened a seven-game homestand Monday night with a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
After Tampa Bay tied the game at 2 in the fifth, reliever Jason Adam (0-1) hit Seiya Suzuki and walked Jonathan Villar to open the seventh. Happ later hit an RBI single to score Suzuki. Frank Schwindel added insurance with a solo homer in the eighth.
Keegan Thompson (2-0) pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-hit, scoreless relief with five strikeouts. David Robertson worked around a two-out walk in the ninth to go 4-for-4 in save situations.
Patrick Wisdom hit a homer, and Nick Madrigal went 2-for-4 as the Cubs won their second consecutive game.
Suzuki was 2-for-3 with two runs scored to tie the club record (9 games) for the longest hitting streak by any Cub to open a career over the past 100 years. Andy Pafko set the record in 1943.
Kyle Hendricks started for the Cubs, and he lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. The right-hander fanned six and walked two.
The Rays' Josh Lowe went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base, and Yandy Diaz had two hits.
Starting pitcher Shane McClanahan hurled six innings and 80 pitches. The left-hander allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits, while striking out a career-high nine without a walk.
The teams' first meeting since Sept. 20, 2017 featured 24 strikeouts -- 12 by each side.
With the temperature in the 30s on a blustery night that seemed more fitting for football, the Rays' recent sloppy defensive play surfaced again in the second when shortstop Taylor Walls was charged with a leadoff throwing error.
After the first of three strikeouts in the frame, Wisdom jumped on a 97 mph fastball and launched a 107.4 mph shot to deep left for a 2-0 lead.
The Rays got to Hendricks in the fourth when Lowe recorded their first hit, stole second and came around on Ji-Man Choi's single to right. But Hendricks got a flyout and strikeout to end it.
Suzuki knocked a single in the fourth to tie Pafko's mark. However, he was called out at second on Randy Arozarena's throw from left field, a decision the Cubs challenged but which was upheld.
In the fifth, Lowe leveled it 2-2 on an RBI single to chase Hendricks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.