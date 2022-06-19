Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates in the dugout after he hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after hitting three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner (2) is hit by a pitch thrown by Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates in the dugout after he scores against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Michael Harris II (23) after he hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates in the dugout after he scores against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after he hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) hits an RBI double against the Chicago Cubs during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hits a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves left fielder William Contreras (24) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after hitting his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) high fives Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) after he hit a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Opal Staples sings "Lift Every once and Sing" before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) hugs Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
eJun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) wears shoes with a Happy Father's Day card during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder William Contreras (24) celebrates with Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
eJun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) wipes away sweat during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 19, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center, high fives Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) and Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) after they score on his three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Ian Anderson threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings and the Atlanta offense broke out of its slumber as the visiting Braves defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Sunday to end their two-game losing streak.
The Braves combined for only three runs in losing the first two games of the series, but erupted early when Travis d'Arnaud hit a three-run home run in the opening inning to set the tone for the Atlanta win.
The two teams split their season series 3-3.
Anderson (6-3) won his third straight decision and the Braves have prevailed in each of his last five starts. He allowed three singles -- two of them to Ian Happ -- with two walks and six strikeouts.
It was Anderson's first scoreless outing of the season. He improved to 2-0 in 13 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs in his career.
The bullpen closed the game with 2 1/3 scoreless innings -- one from Jesse Chavez, 1/3 from A.J. Minter and one from Kenley Jansen.
The losing pitcher was Kyle Hendricks (2-6), who has lost three of his last six starts and has not won since May 9. The veteran pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits, one walk and six strikeouts.
Chicago's Adrian Sampson followed by pitching the final 4 2/3 innings and allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and no walks.
The Braves scored in the first inning when d'Arnaud hit his ninth home run, a 433-foot shot over the seats in left field and onto Waveland Avenue.
Atlanta scored three more times in the fifth. Michael Harris II led off the inning with a solo homer, his third. Dansby Swanson reached second on a ground-rule double and scored on Austin Riley's double. Riley scored when Matt Olson banged a double off the ivy in left-center field.
Olson added another double in the eighth inning, giving him three for the day and a league-leading 27 for the season.
