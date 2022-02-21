Brett Pesce scored with 18 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the host Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday afternoon.
Vincent Trocheck added one goal and one assist while Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third in a row.
Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen made 38 saves.
Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom each scored one goal for the reeling Flyers, who have lost five straight as well as the opening two games of an eight-game homestand.
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart was a late scratch with an eye infection and Martin Jones received the start. Jones stopped 27 shots.
In an uneventful first period, the Flyers outshot the Hurricanes 11-2. Lindblom and Isaac Ratcliffe had solid scoring chances in the final two minutes. Andersen turned away all 11 Flyers shots.
The Hurricanes went ahead 1-0 just 24 seconds into the second when a bouncing puck landed over Travis Sanheim's stick and Niederreiter capitalized in front.
Mayhew equalized for the Flyers 35 seconds later for his third goal in the last two games.
The Hurricanes regained the lead 2-1 at 12:13 when Teravainen received a pass in front and redirected the puck off Philadelphia's Nick Seeler and into the net.
The Flyers' Scott Laughton and Brown each were denied on scoring chances late in the second.
Philadelphia tied the game 2-2 when Ratcliffe set up Brown, who connected at 5:19 of the third.
Trocheck responded for Carolina at 7:15 with a nifty backhand shot that eluded Jones for a 3-2 advantage.
The Flyers were awarded a power play at 10:30 when Martin Necas was whistled for interference against Seeler. Philadelphia had a couple of chances but were unable to capitalize.
Lindblom then tied the game 3-3 at 15:07 as he pushed the puck just over the line before the net became dislodged.
