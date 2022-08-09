The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract on Tuesday.
Necas will earn $2.5 million this season and $3.5 million in 2023-24. He was a restricted free agent.
The 23-year-old Necas scored 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in a career-high 78 games last season.
Necas scored a career-best 16 goals in 2019-20 and posted a career-high 41 points in 2020-21. He has 45 goals and 74 assists (119 points) in 203 games over part of five seasons with the Hurricanes.
He has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 33 career playoff games.
"Martin is a dynamic young playmaker," Carolina general manager Don Waddell said in a news release. "He has an elite combination of speed and skill and we think he'll only continue to improve."
Necas was a first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2017 draft by the Hurricanes.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.