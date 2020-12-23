The Carolina Hurricanes' first chance to play in an outdoor game will have to wait a little longer after the NHL postponed the team's Stadium Series contest set for February.
The Hurricanes did not yet have an opponent for the Feb. 20 contest, but it was scheduled to be played at Carter-Finley Stadium, home to the North Carolina State football team.
With no fans, or at least reduced capacity early in the season, a smaller gate would severely hamper the league's ability to recoup the cost for putting on an outdoor game.
The outdoor game is expected to be played at some point, although a reschedule date has not been announced.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.