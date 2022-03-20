Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter was suspended one game Saturday for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby.

Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Rangers.

The incident occurred at 13:50 of the first period during the Hurricanes' 4-3 shootout loss to the Capitals on Friday. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

Niederreiter, 29, has recorded 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 55 games this season.

He has 355 points (174 goals, 181 assists) in 712 career games with the New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild and Hurricanes.

--Field Level Media

